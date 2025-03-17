Mobility equipment supplier BES Healthcare is set to host Clinical Seating Seminars across the UK in April, offering healthcare professionals an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest innovations in wheelchair and seating ergonomics.

Led by world-renowned physiotherapist Bart Van Der Heyden, the free CPD-accredited training events will take place across key locations in England and Scotland from 1 April to 4 April 2025.

Attendees will gain invaluable insights into pioneering solutions for complex postural challenges through in-depth clinical case studies, including overcoming limitations in wheelchair ergonomics and utilising postural variation to improve function, and addressing upper extremity positioning challenges for persons with neurological conditions.

The ‘shaping the future of assistive technology’ segment will enable attendees meet renowned assistive tech inventor Sam Hannah, who will be on hand to discuss a wide range of cutting-edge solutions

Sessions will be delivered by the inventor of the technologies, providing first-hand insight into their development and real-world application.

The first session will take place in the North West on 1 April at Ramada Wrexham in the North East at the Holiday Inn Washington on 2 April, and in Scotland on 4 April at the Doubletree Glasgow in Strathclyde.

The seminars are free to attend and take place from 10am to 3pm, with lunch provided.

Bart Van Der Heyden commented: “We’re looking at brand new concepts to enhance patient outcomes – these approaches are revolutionary!”

To register interest please contact Tom Smith, BES Marketing Manager via email Tom@beshealthcare.net or by phone 01179 666 761.

The news comes after BES Healthcare announced it would be presenting a webinar hosted by the Society of Tissue Viability on 25 March 2025.

