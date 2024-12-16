Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab has launched what it says is the lightest carbon fibre powerchair available in the UK.

The DASH Carbon Pro is made entirely from carbon fibre. It weighs 11.8kg without a battery and 12.85kg with a battery, a weight that Dash Rehab says is “unmatched”.

Despite its light weight, the DASH Carbon Pro claims to be durable, reliable, and ideal for travelling and trips out. It folds down easily, and the battery does not have to be removed before folding.

The mobility device has a compact size and flip-up footplates that fit inside the side frame. These features, combined with the powerchair’s light weight, make the device easy to lift in and out of a car.

The powerchair is controlled using an easy-to-use joystick and control panel, which can be positioned left or right for user preference. An attendant bracket is an optional extra and allows a carer to control the chair.

The DASH Carbon Pro can be used in indoor and outdoor settings, such as supermarkets, shopping centres, and airports. It can reach a maximum speed of 4mph and travel more than five miles on a single charge of the 6amp lithium battery, which takes eight hours to charge from flat.

The powerchair is designed for a maximum user weight of 136kg. A padded seat and backrest ensure user comfort while swing-away footrests provide support when needed and easy access when not in use. A shopping bag attaches to the rear of the backrest, offering handy storage for travel essentials.

For safety, the DASH Carbon Pro is fitted with an adjustable seatbelt and a reliable magnetic braking system.

Discussing the launch of the powerchair, Brent McIvor, Sales and Marketing Manager at Dash Rehab, said: “We’re extremely excited to launch the Carbon Pro powerchair under the Dash Rehab brand.

“It is the lightest carbon powerchair on the market and this is a big advantage for our partners. They can challenge competitors and maximise opportunities as wheelchair users seek lightweight yet high-performance powerchairs for everyday use.

“The features and benefits will simplify the decision-making process for users, retailers and prescribers. It’s a quality product which will enhance quality of life for our end-users. We have stock available, and our team is ready to support partners with orders, trials and assessments.”

Earlier this year, Dash Rehab introduced two power rollators to its range, the Dash 3 in 1 power rollator and Dash Ultra 3 in 1 power rollator.

