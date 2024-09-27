A free event taking place next week is designed to help people make informed mobility choices regarding electric vehicles (EVs).

The Motability Scheme’s free EV Experience Day is heading to the Donington Park racetrack in Derbyshire on 3 October. Although the event is free, test drives must be booked in advance via Eventbrite. Test drives can be booked here.

The Motability Scheme is offering customers, and those interested in joining its Scheme, the opportunity to experience EVs first-hand.

For those who are ready to transition to electric, experts will be on hand during the event to answer questions on topics such as charging, range, and running costs. Scheme partner and home chargepoint provider Ohme will also be on hand to demonstrate its products and answer any questions.

There will be range of EVs at the event, and attendees will be able to book a test drive to find a car that meets their individual needs and fits into their lifestyle. The aim of the event is to inform and empower customers so that they feel ready to make the transition to electric when they are ready.

Feedback from previous events in the programme has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Motability Operations, with attendees reporting a 24 percent increase in confidence around EV range, charging, running costs, and accessibility after attending a similar event.

Ashleigh Evans, Events Manager at Motability Operations, said: “I would encourage anyone who is interested in choosing an electric vehicle to come along and try one out for themselves, first-hand experience is crucial in making informed decisions about EVs.

“As the car industry shifts rapidly to electric motoring, our goal is to equip customers with the knowledge and confidence to choose the right vehicle for their mobility needs, to ensure no one is left behind in the UK’s transition to electric.”

The transition to electric motoring presents unique challenges to some disabled drivers, such as inaccessible public chargepoints and heavy charging equipment. Research conducted by Motability Operations, the organisation that delivers the Motability Scheme to over 800,000 customers, also found that 72 percent of Scheme customers are not confident using the public charging network.

To help address these concerns, Motability Operations is working with partners to find solutions, and this includes launching the Motability Go Charge alongside tech company Pua, an innovative solution to simplify public EV charging for its customers.

In addition, the Motability Foundation, which oversees how Motability Operations runs the Scheme, partnered with the UK Government to co-sponsor the accessibility standard for public EV chargepoints, BSI PAS 1899, which provides a minimum accessible standard for all types of chargepoint.

Motability Operations is the largest vehicle leasing company in the UK. It runs the Motability Scheme, where people receiving a qualifying disability allowance can choose an affordable and accessible vehicle.

Similar to the upcoming event, the Motability Scheme recently hosted its Big Event in Edinburgh, which focused on educating visitors about the benefits of going electric.

