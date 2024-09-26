Rise4Disability invites those looking for resources and support to its upcoming event in Milton Keynes for a fun and engaging day packed with have-a-go activities, the latest equipment, and local services this October.

The event is free to attend and takes place on Tuesday 22 October 2024 from 10am-4pm at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Interested attendees can register for tickets here.

Cutting-edge solutions and support services will be showcased in the exhibition hall, where attendees will have the chance to engage directly with suppliers, try the products out for themselves, and watch live demonstrations.

The integration conference offers a valuable platform for health and social care professionals to gain insights and enhance their Continuing Professional Development (CPD). Rise4Disability says professionals will have the opportunity to learn from colleagues from a variety of disciplines as well as learn directly from those with lived experience.

Community campaigns are also featured at the event to enable attendees to have their voices heard and participate in thought-provoking discussions on key issues affecting the disabled community. Moderated by an expert panel, these sessions aim to highlight barriers to inclusion and accessibility, with the goal of sparking meaningful policy change at both local and national levels.

Rise4Disability Milton Keynes aims to create a chance for the community to come together, learn from one another, and work toward a future where accessibility and inclusion are the standard.

Rise4Disability is a platform and series of events dedicated to promoting accessibility and inclusivity by connecting disabled individuals with health professionals, service providers, and innovative products that enhance quality of life.

