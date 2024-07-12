As the UK’s telecoms network undergoes a digital upgrade, older analogue telecare equipment is becoming increasingly vulnerable to first-time call failures (FTCFs), according to Appello, a UK provider of digital telecare and alarm monitoring solutions.

FTCFs occur when a telecare alarm call fails to connect to the monitoring centre on the first attempt, potentially causing significant delays in emergency response and putting vulnerable people at risk.

To address this, Appello has launched a new free guide entitled ‘Guide to First Time Call Failures: How to Protect Your Telecare Services’. It explores the growing concern of FTCFs in detail, providing vital information for housing and care providers delivering telecare services.

The guide delves into the impact of FTCFs on telecare users; the current prevalence of FTCFs in the UK; and practical steps to address call failures and ensure user safety.

“With the analogue switch-off ongoing, it’s critical for organisations delivering telecare services to be aware of the critical risks posed by FTCFs and take proactive steps to mitigate them,” commented Iain Hockings, Head of Marketing at Appello. “Our new guide empowers housing and care providers with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions on their telecare services.”

The guide helps readers to understand the causes of FTCFs and the risks they pose; discover how to monitor their failure rates and identify trends; and learn how to transition to a robust digital telecare system for future-proofed peace of mind.

The guide can be downloaded for free here.

Recently, in a move to better protect telecare users, BT announced a revision to its timetable for moving all customers off analogue phonelines and onto digital landlines.

