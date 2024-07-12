Vivid Care will host a free webinar providing training and support for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals working with plus size people or bariatric patients.

The session will address complex care issues including learning about the risks and complex aspects of care to consider when carrying out seating assessments for plus size people. It will help attendees to discover how to support clients with proper postural solutions, correct positioning, effective pressure relief, and more.

It will also educate attendees regarding the different chair types and functions that are on offer to clients for better care and enhanced lives, with a live demonstration on screen. The session will discuss funding avenues/streams that can be utilised to purchase new seating, with a live Q&A to finish.

Guest Speakers will include Anita Rush, an expert in plus size management with years of experience as a clinical nurse specialist, and Ben Stirling, Lead Seating Assessor and Community Care Expert at Vivid Care.

The session is a part of Vivid Care’s 2024 Training Course: Mastering Seating Assessments, which consists of 10 episodes, including a session on seating assessments for young clients.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...