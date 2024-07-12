Free bariatric seating webinar for OTs and physiotherapists next week
Vivid Care will host a free webinar providing training and support for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals working with plus size people or bariatric patients.
The session will address complex care issues including learning about the risks and complex aspects of care to consider when carrying out seating assessments for plus size people. It will help attendees to discover how to support clients with proper postural solutions, correct positioning, effective pressure relief, and more.
It will also educate attendees regarding the different chair types and functions that are on offer to clients for better care and enhanced lives, with a live demonstration on screen. The session will discuss funding avenues/streams that can be utilised to purchase new seating, with a live Q&A to finish.
Guest Speakers will include Anita Rush, an expert in plus size management with years of experience as a clinical nurse specialist, and Ben Stirling, Lead Seating Assessor and Community Care Expert at Vivid Care.
The session is a part of Vivid Care’s 2024 Training Course: Mastering Seating Assessments, which consists of 10 episodes, including a session on seating assessments for young clients.