Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) specialists Brotherwood recently welcomed attendees from wheelchair and mobility scooter users to healthcare professionals to explore comprehensive displays of innovative assistive technologies at the annual Brotherwood WAV & Mobility Show.

Alongside the vehicle displays, which were available for wheelchair users and their families to discover and drive, visitors were able to discover some amazing mobility equipment from exhibitors including Permobil, Abacus Baths, Wessex Lifts, Theraposture and Q’Straint.

Attendees were provided the opportunity to see and try in and out-of-home mobility devices and adaptations, including powered and manual wheelchairs, drive assist devices, specialist bathing solutions, home lifts, assistive beds and chairs, and wheelchair restraint systems.

