Disability charity Leonard Cheshire and the founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation are launching the Stelios Awards for Disabled Entrepreneurs in the UK 2024.

The awards offer financial prizes for disabled entrepreneurs in the UK. A top prize of £100,000 and two finalist prizes of £60,000 and £40,000 are up for grabs for this year’s winners, offering £200,000 in cash prizes in total for 2024.

Since the awards started in 2006, a total of £1,500,000 has been donated by Sir Stelios and his foundation to disabled entrepreneurs, recognising the exceptional achievements of disabled entrepreneurs who have set up their own company in the UK and excel in their chosen business field.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands, including easyJet, and the founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, said: “We know that people with a disability find it more difficult to get a job. I have long held the view that the best way for a disabled person to get a job is to start their own business and be their own boss!

“As we are in the business of rewarding entrepreneurial excellence, I sincerely hope that offering these substantial cash prizes for those who have started up their own business and are doing well, will mean they will become role models for other disabled people to start their own business and also create jobs and wealth for themselves, their families, their staff and suppliers.”

Applications are open now and close at 5pm on 11 June 2024. The winners will be announced via Zoom on 9 July 2024 at 12 noon UK time. Those interested can enter the awards here.

Entrepreneurs will be eligible to apply if they are registered disabled in the UK and they own at least 50 percent of a UK registered for-profit company that has filed accounts with UK Companies House showing a turnover in one year of at least £10,000.

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is also donating £20,000 to Leonard Cheshire directly to help with the running of this year’s awards.

Ruth Owen, Chief Executive of Leonard Cheshire, commented: “We are really pleased to be working with Sir Stelios again on these important awards. Every year it is fantastic to see the wide array of entries and these awards provide a great opportunity for disabled entrepreneurs to network, build on and promote their businesses. There’s so much untapped disabled talent out there and I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

Vision Norfolk is hosting an exhibition over several days in Norfolk this month to highlight the assistive technology, support, and services available for people with sight loss.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...