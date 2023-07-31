A new inquiry which will challenge whether the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) fully supports housing adaptations.

The inquiry, titled ‘Disabled people in the housing sector‘, has been launched by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee.

It looks at what the UK Government can do to ensure disabled people have access to accessible and adaptable housing in England.

The inquiry will examine the role of government, local councils, and developers in ensuring the delivery of suitable housing for disabled people and what the UK Government can do to support disabled tenants in the private rented sector in England.

The committee will also be looking at the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and whether it ensures housebuilding complies with the Equality Act 2010.

The inquiry intends to examine the progress made since the publication of the findings (in July 2022) of the government’s consultation titled ‘Raising accessibility standards for new homes’.

Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said: “Many people with disabilities will be living in homes that are neither adapted nor accessible. This might apply to those seeking social housing because they or their immediate family members have a disability, or they might be wishing to buy, or rent privately, and cannot find housing that’s suitable for their disability-related needs.

“We want to examine what Government can do to ensure disabled residents have access to accessible and adaptable housing in England and how far the planning system is helping to deliver suitable homes. We’re also keen to explore the role of Government, local councils and developers in delivering suitable housing for people with disabilities and what the Government can do to support disabled tenants in the private rented sector in England.”

The committee will also be looking at how far the government can ensure it provides provision to support disabled residents who do not live in new build homes and whether the DFG supports housing adaptations.

The key questions for the inquiry are included in the full terms of reference, such as “What can the Government do to ensure disabled residents across England have access to accessible and adaptable housing?”

Additionally, “Does the National Planning Policy Framework ensure the Equality Act 2010 is complied with when building housing?”

Since the government consultation ‘Raising accessibility standards for new homes’, the inquiry asks “What has been done to improve housing provisions for disabled residents in England? Has it been sufficient?”

It also asks, “What role should the government, local authorities, and developers have for ensuring the delivery of suitable housing for disabled people, and how can the government ensure it provides sufficient provisions to support disabled residents who do not live in new build homes?”

Furthermore, the question of, “Does the DFG fully support housing adaptations?” is included.

Finally, the inquiry asks “What can the government do to support disabled tenants in the private rented sector?”

The committee welcomes written evidence on the terms of reference. The closing date for submissions is 21 September 2023. Evidence sessions for this inquiry are likely to begin in late 2023.

It was recently announced that older and disabled people in Laois, Ireland, can access some of the €1.3 million in funding given to the council for housing adaptations.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...