Older and disabled people in Laois, Ireland, can access some of the €1.3 million in new funding given to the council for housing adaptations.

In May, Laois County Council received €1,137,150 from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to fund the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability scheme.

The Republic of Ireland announced that 12,300 older and disabled people would benefit from €83.125 million in national funding for Housing Adaptation Grants for 2023.

The Housing Adaptation Grant for People with a Disability is available to assist in the carrying out of works that are reasonably necessary for the purposes of rendering a house more suitable for the accommodation of a person with a disability who is a member of the household. The maximum grant available for households is €30,000.

Type of works allowable under the scheme include access ramps, stairlifts, downstairs toilet facilities, accessible showers, adaptations to facilitate wheelchair access and extensions.

Laois County Council also received €576,990 from the same department for the Disabled Persons Grant and Works in lieu. It will add €64,110 from its own resources to that pot of funding for social housing works such as wheelchair ramps.

Funding secured by Laois County Council also includes €75,000 from the Department of Health for Healthy Ireland scheme, over €1 million for the Community Recognition Fund, €54,000 for minor flood works, €82,744 for anti-dumping initiatives, and €83,035 for the local biodiversity action fund.

By the end of April 2023, there were 11 new applications made for the disabled persons grant for social housing to the council. The public can make queries to housinggrants@laoiscoco.ie

Source credit: Laois Live

