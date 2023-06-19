RNIB Scotland will host a technology conference for professionals to discover the latest assistive technologies that support people with vision impairments and to gain insight from global technology and accessibility experts.

RNIB Scotland is a UK charity offering information, support, and advice to almost two million people in the UK with sight loss.

Inclusive Design for Sustainability’ is a conference pioneered by RNIB Scotland with support from partners in the global technology community. The event will take place in the IMAX Theatre Screen at Glasgow Science Centre in Scotland on 21 and 22 June. Register to attend here.

There will be a marketplace in the entrance atrium to explore the latest assistive technologies that enable greater independence for blind and partially sighted people.

Demonstrated products will include hardware and software to assist people with reading difficulties, smart TV accessibility features, accessible gaming options, walking aids, electronic braille devices, a photography kit, and many more assistive devices.

The two-day conference aims to cover a dynamic blend of topics as diverse. It will discuss people, technology and intersectionality, environment, connectivity, sustainability, and wellness, all within the context of blindness and low vision.

RNIB Connect Radio, the official media partner of the Inclusive Design for Sustainability Conference, will be broadcasting live from the event to keep attendees up to date with all the latest news, discussions, and key notes speeches.

The sessions will cover a range of topics including the significance of sustainable development goals (SDGs) for digital inclusion, presented by Axel Lebolis, from the global G3ict UN initiative, on day one, Wednesday 21 June.

Christopher Patnoe, Accessibility Lead EMEA at Google, will take part in the Digital Wellbeing and Hybrid Happiness presentation.

While presentations from Abertay University students will cover Onboarding Accessibility Features in Videogames on day two, Thursday 22 June.

Delegates are also invited to an evening Civic Reception held at Glasgow City Chambers on 21 June 2023 to mark the Inclusive Design for Sustainability Conference.

RNIB recently teamed up with Sound Without Sight and Creative United to hold a roundtable discussion about widening access to music through technology.

