Bob Sagoo, UK and International Sales Manager for Pretorian Technologies, shares how his position is so much more than sales and involves working with therapists, carers, parents, teachers, and users to change lives through enabling assistive technology.

Introduction

“I’m Bob Sagoo, and I joined Pretorian Technologies in August 2022. I have been in the assistive technology (AT) sector for over 10 years, having joined the industry from my previous role with Siemens Healthcare.

“My motivation for entering the industry is fuelled by my son Harchie and finding AT and AAC solutions to assist him with his needs, including communication, education, and developing his independence.”

Describe your role

“I am the UK and International Sales Manager for Pretorian Technologies. My role is to promote and support our assistive technology solutions both directly to users as well as offer help and training to our global distributor network.

“In the UK market, I work with distributors but also develop direct channels with NHS and school trusts.

“Although it is predominantly a sales role, there is a marketing aspect, which involves doing training sessions either on a customer’s premises or online, social media posts, and taking part in making product videos.

“I also have a role in product development in the way of introducing new product ideas based on consumer feedback and the ongoing task of bringing suitable products to market.”

What does a typical day in the role look like?

“I work from home, and, being an international role, my day often starts early and ends late!

“Right now, we are in the midst of a number of new product launches, so I am working on the product and promotional narrative to users and distributors. I am working on our sales strategies for Q3/Q4 and planning our marketing and expo activities for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, both domestically and internationally.

“I am also presenting at a number of expos, both virtually and in person, so writing abstracts for presentations is also a part of my workload.”

What sort of assistive technology do you work with?

“Pretorian Technologies is a UK OEM and manufactures over 80 products, all of which are designed and manufactured onsite. We ship everything from stock and export to over 60 countries.

“Our products include:

Mouse alternatives

Assistive switches

Switch interfaces

Assistive communicators

Environmental controls

Assistive gaming

Appliance/toy controls”

Who do you work with?

“I have a direct line of communication to the senior management and report to the directors, Tim and Chris, and our MD Dave Gilbert. Though it sounds very formal, it’s a very relaxed and open-working relationship. We regularly discuss new ideas and opportunities. Our ethos is aligned and that really makes for a great working relationship.”

What do you like most about your role?

“I am helping to provide AT solution that empower individuals. I love to interact with users, therapists, parents, carers, and teachers and make them aware of our solutions and how life-changing they can be.

“It’s great to see the interest in assistive gaming how our solutions bring activities like gaming to individuals who haven’t been able to access that platform, including using an eyegaze device to play on the Xbox and Nintendo with their friends and family.”

Are there any challenges that you face?

“Awareness as to the solutions we provide, which is one of the areas I am addressing, and that there aren’t enough hours in the day!”

Tips and tricks for getting into the role?

“To work in this industry you need passion, patience, and to be humble. I researched the industry and spent time attending expos and networking, as I wanted to understand how the industry worked.

“And that hasn’t stopped. I was also very fortunate that several people could see my motivation and helped me when I entered the industry.”

