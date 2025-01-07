CareCo has put together an index, a comprehensive map, and results backed in data to reveal where in the UK the most accessible cities are.

The mobility retailer has looked at accessibility as something defined by how easy or difficult it is for people to visit restaurants, attractions, toilets, accommodation, and parking if they, for example, used a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

The company has researched data to find out where the UK’s most accessible cities are. It found that St Davids in Wales is the most accessible city based on an index which looked at a variety of metrics which was then given proportionate representation.

Using the data, CareCo created maps of the most accessible and least accessible cities in the UK. It says it has been as accurate as possible with the data and used a fair scoring system to gain these results, with the methodology below.

CareCo took each UK city and worked out the population of each. It then assigned the city a percentage score. The firm then used this to give a proportionate representation of each city.

For the overall score for each city, it combined the number of accessible toilets, accessible accommodation, accessible attractions, accessible restaurants, and accessible parking, dividing this by population percentages.

St Davids is the smallest city in Britain, but it also indexed high on accessible restaurants, parking, accommodation, and attractions in comparison to other cities.

CareCo says that while it applied a fair population metric, it has removed London from accessible restaurants, parking, accommodation, and toilet facilities because it felt saturated due to density.

The research showed that London is ahead of most of the country when it comes to accessibility in certain fields. London topped the charts for restaurants, parking, accommodation, and toilet facilities.

According to the research, 4,886 restaurants in London are wheelchair accessible. That equates to a new one every day for over 13 years.

St Davids in Wales has a range of accessible attractions, and for a small population, it has strong accessibility options. St Davids Cathedral offers options to park on site for disabled drivers when pre-booked or to be dropped off at the South Porch if arranged in advance. It has loop systems installed, toilets suitable for disabled visitors, disabled parking, and the option to accommodate any further accessibility requirements by ringing ahead.

Oriel y Parc is another attraction that is across one level with lift access to access the gallery and tower and has mobility scooters and wheelchairs available.

One of the most accessible cities in Scotland is Inverness, the data shows. It has a range of accessible options and has some of the best accessible accommodation options outside of London.

Ness Walk is rated by Booking.com as one of the best accessible hotels in Inverness, offering three accessible rooms, one on the ground floor with level access and others step-free with accessible bathrooms. The restaurant is also on the ground floor with level access. Eden Court is also great for entertainment and offers a cinema with level access and seating.

According to the data, Chichester came out as one of the most accessible cities in England overall.

The research shows there is a good range of accessible hotels available. Chichester festival Theatre, a popular theatre, prides itself on accessibility by offering relaxed and dementia-friendly performances alongside wheelchair access and loop system at all performances. It also offers an access list membership, open to anyone with a disability.

Ely offers a range of accessibility options. With a cathedral that is often noted as having excellent disabled access from traveller reviews and a strong range of accessible hotels, CareCo says Ely is often cited as one of the most accessible cities. Ely also has Dial-a-Ride services which use accessible minibuses, have a membership fee, and needs booking in advance.

In addition, York offers central hotels with excellent accessibility options for those who wish to stay and a range of museums and attractions that are accessible. The minster prides itself of being accessible, and most of the building is accessible by a wheelchair or mobility scooter.

The National Railway Museum in York also offers many accessible features on site, including ear defenders, hearing loops, large-print maps, and mobility scooters to hire. Alongside this staff are trained in dementia awareness, deaf awareness, neurodiversity, and disability equality.

