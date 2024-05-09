Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab has introduced two new power rollators to its range, the Dash 3 in 1 power rollator and Dash Ultra 3 in 1 power rollator.

These versatile powered rollators offer “superior performance” and the advantages of both an assisted and electric wheelchair, according to the firm.

Each power rollator is highly adaptive and supports varying needs, including nursing, rehabilitation, exercise, and travel, through a variety of functions. It can be a rollator, powered rollator, walker, wheelchair, or electric wheelchair.

The assistive devices are designed to support people who have trouble walking or are unable to walk long distances.

Both power rollators feature a compact collapsible frame and swing-away leg rests (these are also detachable on the Ultra model), which makes storage and travel easy and convenient. The rollators are designed to slide into a boot, onto a back seat, or in a luggage compartment on public transport.

In addition, the Dash and Dash Ultra 3 in 1 power rollators boast Bluetooth functionality. This enables the user to drive the power rollator using an app downloaded to a smart phone or tablet. This option combines Bluetooth connectivity with the rollator’s powered functions to drive the rollator away into a storage space, for example, or call it closer for ease and convenience.

Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, there are front and rear controls on both models. When driving, the user can select up to five gears for speeds between 0.7 to 3.7mph forward and 0.6 to 1.3mph in reverse by pressing the gear + or gear – buttons on the front control. The joystick is tilted for the direction of travel.

When the front control is working, the rear control automatically stops, and vice versa.

Moreover, the rear control on the hand grip provides power assist when used as a wheelchair or resistance when used as a rollator. The resistance mode (Gear: 01 to 03) prevents the wheels from turning too fast. If this happens, the anti-fall function kicks in and the autobrake is applied.

The power assisted mode (Gear: C1-C3) provides automatic power assistance to push and for ease when using the wheelchair function. Power assisted brakes aid this.

Both rollators are comfortable with a supportive seat with padded cushion and backrest.

The backrest and handlebar height are adjustable. The backrest can be reversed too, offering support and giving confidence when in rollator mode. Additionally, the large spacious shopping bag means there is plenty of room for shopping and essentials when users are out and about.

The Dash 3 in 1 power rollator weighs 18.6kg and is available in black. The Ultra model weighs 21.7kg and comes in white. Bother power rollators can support up to 100kg (15.7 stone).

When used as an electric wheelchair or in power assisted mode, the Dash 3 in 1 power rollator can travel between 7.4-12.4 miles on a single charge of the 6Ah/10Ah battery, powered by two 250W motors. The charge time is four-five hours.

The Ultra is more powerful and can travel up to 9.3 miles on a single charge of the 24V 10A battery, powered by a 24V 250W motor. The charge time is six hours.

Both power rollators are available to order from Dash Rehab now.

Dash Rehab is part of RHealthcare, which was formed through the purchase of Remploy Healthcare.

Earlier this year, Dash Rehab launched the Dashi Lite lightweight powerchair with a foldable aluminium frame, which is designed for indoor and outdoor use.

