A new digital alarm system is to be introduced that will help keep vulnerable citizens safe in their homes across northeast Scotland.

Aberdeen City Council, in partnership with Bon Accord Care, and Health and Social Care Partnerships in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, has joined the Shared Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) Platform.

Councillor John Cooke, Chair of the Integrated Joint Board, said: “The introduction of this advanced digital alarm system is a major step forwards in protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities while progressing the digitisation of our services.”

Steve Roud, Chief Officer for Digital and Technology at Aberdeen City Council, added: “Technology can play a key role in supporting individuals to live independently for longer, and we are committed to driving innovation in this area and exploring new possibilities to help reduce pressure on care services.”

The Shared ARC Platform will enable over 13,000 telecare users to switch from analogue to digital landlines, while enhancing the quality of care provided to residents.

David Brown, from the Digital Office, commented: “This announcement marks a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and well-being of citizens who rely on telecare in the North-East of Scotland. By implementing cloud technology and advanced digital solutions, this collaboration will enhance service delivery and drive innovation both now and in the future.”

The council’s Emergency Response Team will continue to provide essential life and limb services, which include telecare, alarm monitoring, lone worker support, and other emergency out of hours services. The team provides a 24-hour service, seven days a week.

The adoption of the new system means that Aberdeen City Council has become one of 17 early adopters across Scotland.

Telecare service users will be supported during implementation and advised when it is time to switch, with the goal of achieving a fully digitalised telecare service by the end of 2025.

The Shared ARC Platform is part of the Digital Office for Scottish Local Government and Scotland Excel, which supports local authorities with their digital transformation journeys.

The UK Government has reached a “landmark” agreement with the telecoms industry that is designed to better protect personal alarm users during the switch from analogue to digital landlines.

