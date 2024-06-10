Technology giant Microsoft has announced some of its latest accessibility features and projects, which include a modular adaptive gaming kit and a touchpad that allows users to control their laptop with different parts of their limbs.

Below, AT Today has highlighted the key assistive technology updates from Microsoft.

Microsoft’s Designed for Xbox team, in coordination with Microsoft’s partner Byowave, has launched the Proteus Controller (available for preorder). This is a modular adaptive kit with innovative “snap and play” parts that connect for use in Xbox and PC games out of the box, giving disabled gamers the tools to build their own way to play.

Surface, Microsoft’s line of laptops, unveiled its new adaptive touch mode and inclusive keyboards. With adaptive touch mode, users can use the touchpad with different parts of their limbs. The touchpad provides tactile feedback that simulates the feeling of physical clicks. Adaptive touch is available in Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, a detachable keyboard that allows individuals to position their keyboard in the most comfortable location.

The team also demonstrated how Cephable’s AI-powered platform can use adaptive control inputs to interact with people’s Surface. Learn more about this in the video below.

Microsoft Build unveiled the latest developer tools, such as using a screen reader across virtual machines through Microsoft Dev Box and the launch of Be My Eyes, which is now available on Windows. The app offers rich visual descriptions of photos, graphs, and screenshots for visually impaired and blind individuals.

Moreover, Microsoft announced advancements in accessible media. Audio descriptions (AD) provide auditory narration of visual content, such as television and films. Through co-creation with the disability community and AI, Microsoft says it can responsibly accelerate the process of incorporating AD so more content is available with meaningful audio descriptions. AD is coming soon, and people can register their interest here.

In addition, Microsoft says it is using AI to better support people with their technical needs. Its new Ask Microsoft Accessibility chatbot provides quick responses to questions about the accessibility of Microsoft products and services.

At Microsoft’s recent Ability Summit, the firm announced the launch of several new assistive and accessible technologies that will help disabled people live more independently. Learn more here.

