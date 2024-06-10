Neath Port Talbot Council and Llesiant Delta Wellbeing have launched a new 24/7 mobile response service to support telecare alarm users in Neath Port Talbot.

The one-year pilot programme aims to increase the support provided to users of the council’s lifeline service.

The service enables trained response officers to be dispatched quickly to assist users in non-medical crisis situations in their own homes, such as a non-injurious fall.

Ensuring people can get the right help quickly when needed, the mobile response service aims to assist during non-medical emergencies, providing enhanced safety and security as well as continued independence at home.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Assistive Technology Team has partnered with Delta Wellbeing, the existing call monitoring provider for the council’s lifeline service, for the pilot. This ensures minimal disruption to the service experience while introducing the option of having a trained responder attend users’ homes when necessary.

The mobile response service includes 24/7 availability with trained responders on call round the clock, ensuring prompt assistance; non-medical crisis support for users facing non-medical crises can rely on this service for a timely response; increased safety and independence as the mobile response service promotes safety and independence for lifeline users; and during the pilot period, to end March 2025, lifeline users can access this additional response service at no extra cost.

In the event of any medical emergencies, the relevant emergency services will be called as normal. However, Delta Wellbeing figures show a significant reduction in the number of callouts being escalated to emergency medical services where a dedicated response service is in place, with only six percent of callouts requiring an ambulance to attend. Furthermore, response officers have attended 92 percent of all callouts within 60 minutes across the county.

The service will be evaluated following the pilot, and consideration will be given with regards to appropriate fee levels beyond March 2025. Users will be informed in advance of any changes to charges.

Councillor Jo Hale, Neath Port Talbot’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services & Health, said: “The introduction of the 24/7 mobile response service represents a significant improvement for existing users of our lifeline service. This initiative highlights our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our residents.

“Our assistive technology service strives to deliver timely and effective support, thereby promoting independence and offering reassurance to both users and their families.”

