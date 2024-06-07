Medequip, a large UK provider of community equipment services, has been awarded the Cornwall Community Equipment Loan Service contract by Cornwall Council.

The new service, jointly funded by Cornwall Council and NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB), will commence on 1 October 2024. Its core focus is on enhancing the lives of the community in Cornwall, including the Isles of Scilly, by keeping people independent.

The service will support children and adults who have been assessed by a health or social care prescriber as requiring specific equipment, with Medequip providing the equipment on loan. Medequip says that it understands that receiving the right equipment at the right time is crucial to the wellbeing of individuals and is committed to providing safe and fully functional equipment that meets their needs.

Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health Andy Virr said: “Our new partnership will help us to build on the existing provision and develop and integrate additional services so that we have more innovative ways to support people to live independently in their own homes.

“We are doing all we can to help people live in vibrant, safe, supportive communities where people help each other to live well and this new partnership will help us reach that outcome for more of Cornwall’s residents.”

Medequip has integrated the Out of Hours provision within its southwest region operations early. As of 1 May 2024, Medequip has taken on this element of the current community equipment loan service, facilitating the delivery and installation of equipment beyond standard operating hours and ensuring that residents receive timely support when they need it most.

Michaela Harris, General Manager at Medequip, explained: “We are excited to work with our new partners and work closely with prescribers to deliver a service that keeps people independent.

“We understand the importance of empowering individuals to live the life they deserve, and our South West Regional Team, supported by Medequip’s wider support functions, is fully prepared and eager to implement this vital service. We are committed to ensuring that every individual receives the appropriate equipment they need to live a fulfilling life.”

The scope of service includes the supply of equipment as well as the delivery and installation, repair, maintenance, collection, and recycling. Medequip states that it will ensure that the equipment procured represents the best value in terms of functionality, quality, cost, environmental sustainability and recyclability.

The community equipment service provider underlines that the new Cornwall service will deliver improved processes, increased equipment availability, and a commitment to delivery efficiencies across the whole county, ensuring that the equipment required reaches people faster and more reliably than before.

Kate Shields, Chief Executive, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, added: “We are looking forward to working with Medequip to ensure our residents have the equipment they need, in a timely manner, to support their health and wellbeing and enable them to live as independently as possible.”

In addition, Medequip’s long-term carbon reduction and net-zero plan aligns with Cornwall Council’s mission to create a carbon-neutral Cornwall.

Medequip recently opened its Bedford depot, marking the successful launch of the Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes community equipment service, which commenced on 1 April 2024.

