nasen, a national association for special educational needs (SEND), has partnered with Empowering Tech to produce miniguide that explores the “incredible” potential of assistive technology (AT) when paired with great teaching.

The miniguide, co-authored by Julia Clouter, Head of Education and Training for Empowering Tech, and Myles Pilling, Specialist SEND ICT-AT consultant, is aimed at those who work with or care for children and young people with SEND.

It dives into practical strategies, insights, and real-life examples of how AT can revolutionise support for learning differences. The guide is designed to help people embrace AT and harness its power to support accessibility and diverse learning needs, whether the reader is an experienced practitioner in the classroom, a SENCO, or just beginning their journey.

The guide looks at the potential challenges around introducing AT within the classroom and provides a four-step implementation plan, alongside a framework which can help match learner strengths and needs with AT tools to optimise access to and participation in learning.

It also explores a range of inexpensive, accessible integrated AT tools that can be used within the classroom and signposts to many helpful organisations.

nasen’s chief executive, Annamarie Hassall MBE, commented: “Partnering with Empowering Tech to create this mini guide has provided us with a fantastic opportunity to bring together key skill sets from two trusted organisations.

“This miniguide will prompt education professionals to think differently about an AT-enabled approach in the classroom, along with provide an insight into adaptive tools. Embedding AT in every classroom will be empowering for all, essential for some. And the impact? – enabling participation, equity and independent learners.”

The guide can be downloaded for free here.

nasen seeks to ensure that all education practitioners across early years, schools, post-16, and wider settings are equipped to understand, identify and support those with SEND and learning differences.

Empowering Tech is an assistive technology company, which strives to embed a life-long love of reading for all individuals with varying reading abilities and recognises the importance of independence through all life stages.

Recently, the British Assistive Technology Association launched a three-part docuseries that explores the crucial role of assistive technology in education.

