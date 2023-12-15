New supported living apartments in Lancashire are enabling residents to live independently, thanks to a package of care and support with assistive technology.

Formerly Skerton’s Police Station and NHS offices, the apartments opened in July this year in a converted listed building, enabling those with learning and physical disabilities and autism to rent their own homes with 24-hour support.

Commissioned by Lancashire County Council and operated by care provider Bare Hall, the supported living apartments are managed by Halo Housing Association and come equipped with innovative features like video enabled screens and automated door openers, blinds, and heating systems.

The three apartments are equipped with cutting-edge features, which can be controlled through an app or push button, including blinds, windows, door opening and locking, bathroom lights, ventilation, heating, and communication aids enabling video calls.

Christian Geisselmann, of MyEcosystem, said: “We have been working with Lancashire County Council to create a very bespoke package of assistive technology that will assist an individual, meet their needs and allow them to remain as independent as possible.”

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care paid a visit to the apartments to talk to residents and find out what they think.

Graham commented: “These beautiful apartments provide a hugely important facility for adults with learning or physical disabilities, or autism, and they can help them to live as fulfilled and independent lives as possible.

“This is because some of the ground floor apartments are fully equipped with the very best in assistive technology, including automated door openers, blinds and heating systems.

“This can really help to increase residents’ privacy and dignity, whilst ensuring that extra help is there when needed.

“I’m very impressed with this innovative new technology, and I’m delighted that the apartments are providing a hugely important opportunity for adults with learning or physical disabilities, or autism, to live as fulfilled and independent lives as possible.”

