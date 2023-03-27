A new five-year community equipment service (CES) contract in Doncaster will now include minor adaptations and ceiling track hoist installations.

The new service from NRS Healthcare went live after a successful rebid with Doncaster Council on 6 March 2023, with a possible two-year extension towards the end of the last year.

Nigel Knowles, NRS Healthcare Service Manager in Doncaster, said: “We are delighted to have won the contract and continuing the great working relationship we have with commissioners and lead clinicians.

“Everything we do is a team effort, so I’d like to thank all my staff in Doncaster and also all the prescribers and suppliers we work with who work so hard.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with our networks both internally and externally, integrating our vision and values and, as always, welcoming feedback. We look forward to delivering a professional and friendly service to all.”

The contract delivers all core community equipment services, but the team also works hard to support others in the community and those abroad who are in need.

Doncaster’s CES launched in 2014 and will continue to operate from its existing service centre.

Doncaster was also chosen by OCN London to be a training centre running Trusted Assessor courses both internally and commercially.

NRS Healthcare also secured Plymouth Council’s CES, where it supports between 16,000 to 18,000 people each year with assistive technologies to enable them to live as independently as possible.

NRS Healthcare highlighted moments from 2022 include working collaboratively with Austerfield Study Centre, an outdoor education centre and community hub, to improve dormitory settings by providing mattresses and over bed tables; donating equipment to PhysioNet, which supports people with disabilities overseas; working with the Carers Trust to support unpaid carers and dementia café’s and hosting monthly training sessions with health professionals to enable growth.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...