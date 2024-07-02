Global health-tech innovator of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) technology Ottobock UK is introducing the revolutionary next generation of its Genium family of prosthetic microprocessor knees (MPKs), the Genium X4, which will be available in the UK from September 2024.

Building on the proven Optimized Physiological Gait (OPG) technology and rugged durability of its predecessors, Ottobock says the Genium X4 sets a new standard for MPK performance.

According to Ottobock, it offers improvements in user experience across a wide range of challenging professional and everyday situations, including highly active family-life and leisure activities.

Ottobock explains that the new OPG 3.0 features an array of new, user-empowering updates, including Optimized Slope Ascent, Start-to-Walk, Early Stance Phase Support, and Dynamic Backward Movement.

Together, these innovations are designed to deliver a smooth, near-natural walking experience, whether users are navigating tight spaces or crowds, stepping off an escalator or out of a lift, stepping back to pull open a heavy door, strolling through waves on the beach, or hiking on uneven terrain, Ottobock adds.

A new intuitive cycling feature adds further adaptive performance, the knee joint recognizes the start and end of pedal movement and dynamically adjusts resistance, without the user having to activate a MyMode preset.

Like its precursors, Genium and Genium X3, Genium X4 is also fully waterproof and corrosion-resistant. It also boasts a battery life of up to five days, and allows for five MyMode presets that professionals can tailor to the user’s preferred activities.

Additionally, the new connectgo.pro app enables O&P professionals to make extensive adjustments during the fitting. The knee joint is approved for users with mobility grades 2 to 4, and up to a body weight of 150 kg.

The Genium X4 also features a range of user-changeable, customisable cover solutions that provide protection for the knee joint as well as a more natural look, if desired.

Ottobock states that virtually every aspect of this next-gen MPK can be customised to suit each user’s unique needs, goals, and preferences.

Martin Böhm, Ottobock’s Chief Experience Officer and Member of the Ottobock Management Board, commented: “Genium X4 is more than a new evolution of proven MPK technology.

“This is a prosthesis inspired by nature to redefine human potential and personalize users’ mobility. It truly is the kind of advance that could only be unlocked by 25+ years of continuous MPK innovation, paired with Ottobock’s passion for human empowerment.

“When we asked ourselves how we would build on the success of our Genium MPKs, we wanted to aim for more than making the next movement easier and more natural for users. We aimed to create a knee that frees them to focus on so much more — not just their next step, but what’s next for them in life. Genium X4 makes that possible.”

Initial users say that vision feels like a reality when they’re walking on Ottobock’s latest MPK.

Genium X4 user Björn Eser, said: “This is freedom. Being able to walk for hours and enjoy nature — I’m fully alive and in the moment. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Users further reported clinically relevant improvement in many activities of daily living, including multiple mobility-related activities. Gait analysis also indicated that Genium X4 enabled more natural movement patterns on both the amputated and sound side.

