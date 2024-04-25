A specialist in sleeping solutions for children with disabilities, Theraposture, will be demonstrating two exciting new prototype care cots for visitor feedback at Kidz to Adultz South on 2 May 2024.

Theraposture will highlight its two new cots, which will be displayed for the first time at Kidz South. Focusing on cost optimisation and easy re-issuing, these products are aimed at maximising budgets for healthcare prescribers and equipment loan stores.

Kidz to Adultz South will take place at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Hampshire from 9.30am-4pm on Thursday 2 May 2024.

The trusted assessors from Theraposture are keen to listen to valuable feedback from occupational therapists on these new prototypes, with a view to launching the final designs later this year.

Theraposture will present a host of topics including rapid delivery Stock Mascot Cot Packages for children in urgent need of a safe sleeping solution, and the Rainbow demonstration cot will highlight all available design options on stand F1.

It also welcomes attendees to talk to the team on stand about any like-for-like quote to see if they can beat it. The stand will further provide free literature, including advice guides, case studies, and the latest bed safety standards information.

Liam Braddell, Theraposture Managing Director, commented: “These new prototype cots are game changers in terms of care cot provision for children with disabilities. We have spent years developing these designs which offer a higher level of modular flexibility with reduced cost.

“We understand the budget constraints of local authorities so these new choices offer an alternative that will ensure more families can be supplied with a reassuring, high quality cot from Theraposture.

“We look forward to discussing these prototypes with professionals attending Kidz South as we always value the opinions of occupational therapists and the families they support.”

