At this year’s Spring Seminar, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) will launch a new online hub for social care teams and others to learn from each other’s initiatives to improve support for unpaid carers.

The ADASS Annual Spring Seminar 2024 will take place on 24-26 April 2024 at Wyboston Lakes, Bedfordshire, where ADASS President, Beverley Tarka, will launch the hub.

The new Supporting Carers – Great Practice Hub will provide an accessible directory of projects supporting unpaid carers and advice on how the approach can be adopted by other teams and organisations working with carers.

It is the result of a challenge by the ADASS President in partnership with Carers Trust and Carers UK to councils and community organisations to unearth and unite all the great practice supporting carers and inspire others to share it.

Also addressing the conference on 25 April will be Minister for Social Care, Helen Whately MP and Shadow Minister for Social Care, Andrew Gwynne MP, who will set out their views on how the current care and support system is working and their plans to meet the growing demand for adult social care services.

Melanie Williams, Director of Adult Social Services in Lincolnshire and currently ADASS Vice President, will also be stepping up to the role of President on 25 April and will set out her key priorities for the organisation over the year. Melanie will be available for interview during the conference.

Other confirmed speakers include James Bullion, Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care, Care Quality Commission and Dr Caroline Green, Oxford University on the use of AI in social care.

ADASS states that the annual seminar is the only event of its kind which brings together adult social care leaders from councils across England. It offers a unique opportunity to speak to leaders from across the country and insights into the key challenges, opportunities, and concerns for both those drawing on and working in adult social care across England. Those interested can register by emailing vicky.smith@adass.org.uk

