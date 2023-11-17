Adjustable bed, chair, and care cot specialist Theraposture will be unveiling its pioneering new Orbit 235 rotating bed at the OT Show 2023 next week on stand H52.

Theraposture says that the Orbit 235 (Occupational Rotational Bed for Independent Transfers) is a “revolution” and that there is no other rotating bed like it.

It has been developed in collaboration with occupational therapists (OTs) and users, with the bed incorporating their requests, according to Theraposture. The assistive technology can be configured through personalised programming and the modular adjustments from its flexible design.

Importantly, the Orbit 235 is designed to facilitate safe and independent bed transfers, while potentially reducing the need for caregivers.

The Orbit 235 can provide improved occupation for clients with the following conditions: Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, progressive neurological and muscle wasting conditions, stroke, general loss of mobility, lymphedema, plus-size users, balance and transfer issues, and amputees.

Shaun Masters, OT, will be using the new Orbit 235 within his on-stand CPD presentations at the OT Show.

Shaun said: “In my experience as an OT, the Orbit 235 is the most accomplished, capable, and well-designed rotating bed available. The Orbit 235 is suitable for a wide range of users, making it versatile and recyclable, and great value for equipment services.”

The Orbit 235 can be adapted to suit users from 4’10” to 6’6” with adjustable platform lengths of 200, 210, and 220cm and programmable seating dimensions to suit all shapes and sizes. Theraposture states that this adaptability is “truly unique” and “game-changing”.

There are three mattress lengths of 200, 210, and 220cm, and the seat settings allow seat heights from 40cm to 48cm and depths from 46cm to 51cm. This scope of personalisation ensures support and comfort can be achieved.

There is an option to programme a finished chair position of either 60 or 90 degrees in relation to the bed to aid side access to a wheelchair or if space is limited in a room. The speed of rotation, angle of recline, and vertical lift (or tilt if preferred) can all be pre-programmed to user preferences.

The Orbit 235 has a fully integrated powered rising heel section that ensures fully supported leg elevation to assist with oedema. It has a maximum patient weight of 200kg.

Theraposture provides free home assessments with a rotating bed to ensure that suitability can be established in the user’s home environment, with the appropriate bed. For the Orbit 235, a personal configuration is saved and later used when the bed is delivered.

