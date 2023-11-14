Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, in association with The OT Service, will be presenting free assisted bathing CPD sessions at the OT Show 2023 on stand F25.

This year’s OT Show takes place at the NEC in Birmingham on 22 and 23 November. It offers the opportunity for occupational therapists (OTs) to view the latest assistive technologies from across the healthcare sector with educational and comprehensive free CPD opportunities.

Abacus is a manufacturer of accessible baths for adults and children with disabilities. Part of the Gainsborough Healthcare Group, Abacus works closely with OTs, bathers, and families to ensure positive bathing outcomes.

Its Abacus Academy educational programme is available free to all healthcare professionals responsible for clinical reasoning in the accessible bathroom environment. OTs can benefit from free ‘Lunch ‘n’ Learn’ sessions, bath demonstrations, and client assessments thanks to the fleet of Abacus educational vehicles.

There will be four ‘express’ Abacus Academy CPD presentations at the 2023 OT Show, which will all be delivered by OT Louise Sharp.

The first session, ‘Bathing and attachment’, runs on 22 November at 10.30–10.50am and 23 November at 10–10.20am on stand F25.

This presentation will explore attachment theory and reflect specifically on the impact on children with a disability. Louise will discuss the impact of bathing on positive attachment and reflect on intervention plans that support the building of relationships and positive connection.

By attending, OTs will have a greater understanding of what negative attachment is and what might cause this for children with disabilities specifically; be able to describe how bathing can support the development of positive attachment; and create an intervention plan that encourages children and caregivers to build on their attachment.

‘Client centred bathing’ is the second seminar, which runs on 22 November at 1pm–1.20pm and 23 November at 12.15-12.35pm on stand F25.

This seminar explores how bathing is often overlooked as a meaningful occupation and reflects on bathing assessments and challenges their client centredness. Louise will talk about purposeful and meaningful occupation, reflecting on why people bathe and how to address this in practice.

At the end of the seminar, attendees will understand the importance of bathing as a meaningful occupation; be able to clearly assess the occupational bathing needs of clients; review what it means to work in a client-centred manner; and understand and interpret the legislation to support practice.

The third session is called ‘Proportionate spending – using adaptations to reduce long term costs’. This runs on 22 November at 2–2.20pm and 23 November at 1.15–1.35pm on stand F25.

Louise will reflect on how often OTs walk past a stand and think “They’re expensive so won’t be approved”? The term “expensive” relates to perception about an initial one-off cost, but what about the long-term impact of that spend?

This session looks to challenge the issue of cost, reflecting on the financial impact of equipment and adaptations. It will focus on bathing and consider whether the installation of a specialist bath can justifiably be used to save money through care reduction and facilitation of health and well-being.

Attendees will reflect on preconceived ideas about cost and when it becomes ‘expensive’; review the use of adaptations and equipment to reduce long-term spending; and consider the impact of supporting long-term health and well-being on the care system.

‘Handling’ the bather – finding practical solutions’ is the fourth and final session. This runs on 22 November at 11.50am-12.20pm and 23 November at 11.20-11.50am in the Innovation Theatre.

Louise will discuss how moving and handling can often feel daunting, particularly for bathing, when the perceived risks created by the environment often lead to alternative recommendations. This session looks to break down some of those barriers, using clinical examples to reflect on scenarios and find realistic solutions, whilst supporting meaningful, occupational bathing through positive risk taking.

By attending, OTs will consider the risk assessment process and application for bathing; discuss positive risk taking and the impact on meaningful engagement; review moving and handling challenges for bath transfers; and reflect on how equipment can support bathing for the person with handling and postural needs.

