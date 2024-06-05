Birmingham-based mobility solutions company Centaur Robotics has secured £500,000 funding to finish development of its innovative wheelchair and help the product get to wheelchair users to improve their mobility around the home.

The funding came from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF I) through the MEIF West Midlands Equity Fund, managed by Midven, part of the Future Planet Capital Group, in addition to additional funding from Seedrs and angel investors.

Eric Kihlstrom, CEO of Centaur Robotics, commented: “At Centaur Robotics, we believe in challenging the status quo to redefine mobility for wheelchair users. This investment from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund marks a pivotal moment in our journey, enabling us to improve accessibility around the home. We are not just building a chair; we are crafting a future where mobility solutions enhance independence and contribute to a more inclusive society.”

Centaur Robotics developed a self-balancing electric wheelchair called the Centaur, which it says offers enhanced mobility in and around the home.

The wheelchair self-balances on two wheels, which Centaur says helps to increase mobility compared to traditional four-wheel models. The product has been developed by automotive engineers under the direction of Paul Campbell, a former designer at Ford Motor Company.

Recent research shows that there are around 1.2 million wheelchair users in the UK. Centaur Robotics says its Centaur device prioritises the dignity and experience of the user and places aesthetics at the core of the design.

Centaur Robotics says its innovative design helps alleviate some of the pressure on wheelchair users by improving mobility around the home. The Centaur can fit through standard door frames, and the seat can be elevated to the height of a standard bar stool.

Tony Stott, Investment Director at Midven, said: “Centaur Robotics is at the forefront of revolutionising mobility solutions for wheelchair users. This investment marks a significant milestone in their journey, allowing them to bring their innovative self-balancing electric wheelchair to production.”

ATscale, the Global Partnership for Assistive Technology, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) recently published a report, which aims to help enhance the availability of affordable, high-quality assistive products in low- and middle-income countries.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...