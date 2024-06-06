Tip Assistive Technologies, a US-based firm that develops assistive products, has revealed that its Tip Device has won a prestigious global Red Dot Award 2024 in the Healthcare category.

The Tip Device is a non-invasive assistive controller that enables fast input speeds and allows users to perform creative tasks like drawing, video editing, or music creation on computers without requiring special skills.

The Red Dot Award is one of the largest international design competitions. Having a long history and esteemed credibility, the Red Dot label stands as a testament to quality, representing excellence in design and groundbreaking ideas.

CEO of Tip Assistive Technologies Taras Kosik commented: “Winning the Red Dot Award proves that we are on the right track. I’m grateful to the experts for recognising the deep connection between assistive technology, design, and ergonomics. This award is a significant honour and a strong motivation for us to further develop the Tip Device.”

The Tip Device leverages AI to enhance both onboarding and training processes, as well as to improve the overall user experience. For instance, AI is used to interpret tongue movements, such as gestures and patterns, for actions like swiping, scrolling, or zooming.

It aims to challenge Neuralink, which specialises in brain-computer interface technologies.

Starting in August 2024, Tip Assistive Technologies will open an applications campaign for technology testers in the USA and UK.

Last year, Google announced its AI-powered gaming mouse, Project Gameface, that enables users to control a computer’s cursor using their head movement and facial gestures.

