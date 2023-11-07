Medequip, the provider of the Essex Integrated Community Equipment Loan Service (ICELS), has announced the grand opening of its Braintree Service Centre in Essex, which took place on Wednesday 25 October.

The event was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and attended by the ICELS project team from Essex County Council, Thurrock Council, NHS partners, Medequip’s Board of Directors, and a lived experience guest.

The open day provided a unique opportunity for partners and lived experience guests to meet the people behind the service and to see first-hand how the service operates, which includes the supply, installation, repair, maintenance, collection, and recycling of community equipment prescribed by a health or social care professional.

Speaking about the event, James Ibbotson, Chief Executive Officer at Medequip, said: “We are delighted to officially open our Braintree Service Centre. This event was a great success, and we look forward to a bright future supporting our goal of keeping Essex residents independent.”

Visitors were impressed by the day-to-day running of the service and were given a full site tour, including how the equipment is procured, stored, cleaned, repaired, and safety checked.

Councillor John Spence, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Health, Adult Social Care and ICS Integration, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony and commented: “Essex County Council’s new community equipment service provides what our residents have been asking for – good equipment, swiftly and efficiently delivered and with a full recycling opportunity.

“We will measure success both by the amount of equipment used and by the satisfaction of those who use it.”

Joe Woodvine, Marketing & Engagement Manager at Medequip, highlighted the future work with the Lived Experience Advisers and future project work in partnership with Healthwatch Essex, stating: “We are excited about the future of the service and our working with the Lived Experience Advisers.

“We believe that this partnership will enable us to understand better the needs of our people that use our services and continue to deliver the highest level of service to the residents of Essex.”

