Kirklees Council and Medequip UK will host an event where residents can access free advice from occupational therapists (OTs) as part of Occupational Therapy Week, which takes place from 6-12 November 2023.

The exhibition will take place on 10 November from 9am-4pm outside Huddersfield Bus Station. It is a free event, providing an opportunity for Kirklees residents to seek advice from OTs, find out how to access support for their needs, and take a look at equipment designed to help them live independently in their own homes for longer.

Medequip UK and Kirklees Council staff will be demonstrating assistive technologies, equipment, and adaptations that are available to support people who struggle with day-to-day tasks. They will also have items available to buy on the day, including kitchen aids, such as jar openers and tap turners, and personal care items like cream applicators and eye dropper dispensers.

OTs support residents who might struggle with everyday tasks like self-care, household chores, or getting out and about. They take a holistic approach to help maximise a person’s strengths so they can remain independent and continue to carry out everyday tasks with confidence.

Councillor Jackie Ramsay, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “I am proud to celebrate the amazing work our Occupational Therapists do to support thousands of our residents live independent and fulfilled lives. They shine a light on the human side of social care.

“Along with the specialist equipment, they make a significant difference to a person’s confidence, reduce anxiety, and help them continue to live their lives, their way. I would encourage people to come along on the day and see what support is available to them.”

OTs will suggest tools or pieces of equipment that may be helpful, such as a walking stick, walking frame, or wheelchair; electric can openers or electric toothbrushes; knives with large handles; chunky pens; a special keyboard or mouse to help use a computer; voice-controlled software on a computer; two-handled cups, tap turners, and kettle tippers; and bed raisers and hoists.

Alex Roberts, Retail and Engagement Manager for Medequip, added: “I am delighted to be supporting Occupational Therapy Week in Kirklees. Community engagement is important and creating awareness of what’s available can mean the difference between someone living independently or struggling with everyday tasks.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting lots of new people at the event and celebrating all the fantastic things Occupational Therapists do to help people.

