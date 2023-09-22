New research has found over one-tenth of respondents are looking to purchase smart home technologies that increase independence at home but feel overwhelmed with the products currently available.

Despite two-thirds of UK homeowners already owning at least one piece of smart technology, 43 percent are hesitant about purchasing more due to being worried about cost, while two-fifths feel hesitant by the wealth of devices on offer.

An additional factor in confidently buying smart technology finds 39 percent of consumers are unsure of their ability to correctly install the products themselves, and almost two-fifths worry about potential security risks.

Detailed in the Homes Unhooked PR and Marketing Report, released by Unhooked Communications, the research also shows that despite concerns, more than half of people hope to buy new smart technology for their home in the next 12 months.

Drivers for users’ purchasing include 16 percent that are looking for increased convenience, 15 percent are seeking smart technology to enhance security, 15 percent want to improve energy efficiency, and 10 percent are looking to create a customised home.

Topping the list of planned purchases, nearly one-quarter of respondents are looking to buy smart doorbells, nearly two-tenths want smart lightbulbs, external cameras are on the radar of 17 percent of respondents, 14 percent want smart plugs, and 13 percent are looking to buy alarm systems and locks.

Kevin McSorley, Head of Radius Connect24, recently discussed approaching assistive technology within housing services to support tenants.

Within the top 10 home technology purchases planned in the next 12 months, 13 percent are looking to purchase a lighting control system. Smart lighting helps people to live at home independently by reducing the risk of accidents and falls when getting up in the night by turning on in response to movement, according to Independent Living.

Also in the top 10, over one-tenth of people are interested in purchasing smart robot cleaners. Assistive technologies, such as an autonomous vacuum cleaner, are being trialled at a state-of-the-art smart home at Aberystwyth University, which is aiming to improve quality of life for the elderly or people with health conditions.

Claire Gamble, MD of Unhooked Communications, said: “With technology advancing at such a rapid pace, it’s an exciting time for businesses manufacturing, supplying and selling smart home products and services.

“Although many people are embracing tech for the home, some are too overwhelmed by the choice and worried about issues such as integrating and using the devices, security and cost.

“Understanding these concerns can help marketing teams to tailor their messaging and develop content that not only promotes the benefits of the products, but also reassures consumers, informs buying decisions and provides additional support once the sale has been made.”

Tracey Hipkiss, Clinical Applications Specialist at Tunstall Healthcare, recently discussed how technology can support people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and the people who care for them.

