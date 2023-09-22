Adapt Ability, a mobility company that trades as AdaptX, has launched a new “life-changing” all-terrain powerchair called the Adapto, which aims to give individuals enhanced freedom and independence.

Utilising the latest mobility technology, the Adapto is a hand-steered gyro-based powerchair.

The assistive technology offers a height-adjustable seat, intuitive braking system, ability to cover up to 35 miles on a single charge, and zero-degree turn capability in tight spaces like shops and lifts. Its maximum speed is 12mph.

The height-adjustable seat can be electronically raised by up to 14cm, enabling users to join in conversations in social situations, such as in the workplace or out with friends. It also contributes to better posture and circulation.

Adapto features self-levelling technology and pneumatic tyres to enable it to smoothly handle any terrain, such as gravel, grass, slopes, or sand.

Additionally, it incorporates an Air Ride cushion, which is the same used in long-distance trucks. The cushion also works as a shock absorber making obstacles such as kerbs and uneven ground less tiring. This means users can stay out for longer without feeling jaded or tired.

The mobility device can be personalised with various backrests and pressure-relieving cushions to meet the health requirements of the user, as well as a choice of colours, such as Ferrari red, racing green, or smart gold.

Adapto is suitable for individuals between 45kg and 100kg. The device itself weighs between 80kg and 90kg, depending on tyres and additional equipment.

Adapto complements Adapt Ability’s hands-free Omeo powerchair, which featured on BBC1’s Dragons’ Den. Adapt Ability launched Adapto at a “more accessible price” than the Omeo, with Adapto starting from £9,995.

Adapt Ability Directors Cristian Brownlee and Matt Walker commented: “The heart of our business is a social enterprise – our goal is to improve people’s lives by offering the equipment they need to integrate back into society.

“With the launch of the Adapto, we’re extremely excited to be able to offer yet another innovative product designed to maximise the freedom of people with mobility impairments.”

The 2023 Euan’s Guide Access Survey is currently open for disabled people to share their views on disabled access and the cost-of-living crisis.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...