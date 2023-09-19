Baffin Technology, a supplier and distributor of assistive technologies, has launched the SIMON car seat in the UK, which is designed to give children enhanced comfort and safety.

The car seat is manufactured by LIW Care Technology, for which Baffin Technology is the sole UK dealer.

It offers a comprehensive range of safety features combined with “superb” levels of support and comfort. The car seat is aimed at children between 100cm and 150cm.

Standard equipment on the SIMON includes ISOFIX fixings to ensure it can be easily secured in the car while an abduction block and lateral supports allow the child to maintain a good postural position at all times.

Additional comfort and support are provided by the headrest and fully adjustable footrest. The chair swivels 90 degrees so the child can be easily placed in the seat and their safety belts fastened. This is not only more relaxing for the child but also reduces the risk of back injury to the parent or carer.

Children with or without a disability often get bored on long car journeys and music can help them remain calm, according to Baffin Technology. To assist with this, the SIMON has speakers integrated into the headrest; the parent or carer simply connects the phone to the car seat and the music starts to play.

For children that prefer to not be sat upright, there is a tilt-in-space function, and should they wish to play a game or have some lunch there is a detachable tray.

Marzena Komisarczuk, the founder of Baffin Technology Systems, commented: “I am delighted to be announcing the UK launch of the SIMON car seat to our ever-growing product range here at Baffin Technology and it was great to see how well received it was at Rehacare.

“We are always looking to offer families the best possible mobility solutions and the SIMON is a great addition to our existing range of standing frames, seating systems, adaptive strollers and neurorehabilitation solutions.”

The SIMON car seat was showcased at last week’s Rehacare trade fair for rehabilitation and mobility, where it generated a “huge amount of interest”, according to the assistive technology supplier.

Earlier this year, Baffin Technology launched a unique set of development and rehabilitation blocks, which are designed to enable children to develop and enhance a wide range of skills while having fun so they do not realise it is therapy.

