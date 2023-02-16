A unique set of development and rehabilitation blocks are being launched by Baffin Technology, which are designed to enable children to develop and enhance a wide range of skills while having fun, so they do not realise it is therapy.

On stands D3, D4, and D5 at the forthcoming Kidz to Adultz Middle event, which takes place at The Coventry Building Society Arena on 16 March 2023, Baffin Technology will launch its new Moovie rehabilitation tool.

Moovie is a unique set of development and rehabilitation blocks for children with varying degrees of autism and gross motor disorders that result in decreased levels of mobility. The rehabilitation tool has been designed to offer children of all ages the chance to enjoy ‘play therapy’.

The blocks fit together like a jigsaw and can be made into various shapes depending on the requirements of the child or children. From a chimney or hoop through to a barrel, rocking horse, cave, or tunnel, the range of shapes and activities that can be achieved with Moovie are extensive.

Moovie ensures children are developing and enhancing a wide range of movements and skills including motor skills, hand-eye coordination, upper and lower body strength, awareness of gravity, and general confidence.

Marzena Komisarczuk, Founder of Baffin Technology Systems, commented: “Moovie is a fantastic addition to our product portfolio here at Baffin Technologies and we are very excited to be launching it at the Kids to Adultz event in Coventry. The Kidz to Adultz events provide us with a great opportunity to showcase our range of products and engage with families and healthcare professionals in a relaxed atmosphere.”

As with all products from Baffin Technology, Moovie is available through the NHS.

On stand A4 at Kidz to Adultz Middle, Baffin Technology will also be exhibiting additional products including the Trio standing frame.

The frame features Baffin’s Second Spine Technology system and pioneering balance seat, which have been designed to create and support optimal positioning of the user’s spine and pelvis. In addition, this technology helps to prevent or significantly slow down the development of certain conditions while the user remains comfortable.

Second Spine Technology achieves this by anatomically mapping the patient’s spinal curvatures to allow passive correction of the spine in a seated position by supporting the entire length of the back to reduce pressure on the individual vertebrae. By doing this, Second Spine Technology also helps to prevent further distortions.

The sit-to-stand devices available from Baffin Technology are multifunctional, as the user can sit up, lie down, and stand up at the touch of a button on the remote control without the need to be transferred to another piece of equipment.

Complementing the Trio on stand A4 will be the Baffin Automatic, a multi-functional paediatric standing frame, which has been designed to set a child in a sitting, standing, supine, or transitional position. Automatic also features the Second Spine Technology but is smaller than the Trio.

Also on show will be the Travel SIT, an easily transportable seating system designed to stabilise a child when in a variety of sitting and lying positions. Travel SIT’s backrest is made up of four adjustable trunk supports, which work in conjunction with two safety belts and an anatomical headrest to support the child.

The seat itself consists of six supports, which stabilise the child and can be adjusted to the width of the seat. Additional features include an adaptable abductor to assist with lower limb abduction, pelvic belts, and a lounger frame that enables Travel SIT to be used at ground level.

With Travel SIT, families can enjoy trips to friends’ or relatives’ homes, meals out, and holidays, feeling reassured that they have a transportable seating system that ensures their child can sit in comfort and be supported at all times.

Available in sizes small and medium with a height of 70cm to 105cm and 95cm to 125cm respectively, Travel SIT is suitable for most small children. Weighing 3.7kg, Travel SIT can be effortlessly set up in under 30 seconds, and, when not in use, it can be stored and carried in its own lightweight backpack, making it user-friendly.

For more information on the full range of Baffin Technology products available or to book a free presentation or assessment, email office@baffin.co.uk, call 01788 892 056, or visit the website.

Marzena shared her journey to becoming a UK supplier of life-saving rehabilitation equipment in an exclusive article for AT Today. Find out more about her journey here.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...