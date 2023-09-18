The UK Government has announced that it is investing £200 million to boost resilience in the NHS and help patients get the care they need as quickly as possible this winter.

The new funding announcement comes after the Prime Minister and Health and Social Care Secretary met clinical leaders and NHS chiefs to drive forward planning to ease pressures in urgent and emergency care while protecting waiting list targets this winter.

The NHS says winter is its busiest time, with increased pressures from flu, COVID-19, and seasonal illness combined this year with ongoing pressure from industrial action. That is’s why the government has started planning earlier than ever before to ensure patients get the care they need, it states.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Patients can be reassured that I will always back the NHS, so that those who most need help and support will get the care they need.

“Winter is the most challenging time for the health service, which is why we’ve been planning for it all year – with huge government investment to fund new ambulances, beds and virtual wards.

“This extra £200 million will bolster the health service during its busiest period, while protecting elective care so we can keep cutting waiting lists.”

The latest £200 million funding builds on record funding for the NHS and social care,

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I know winter brings immense challenges for the NHS which is why we are working with health leaders to make sure we are prepared earlier.

“We are working closely with trusts to see how we can continue to use technology and new ways of working to strengthen health and social services, alongside the thousands of new hospital beds and hundreds of new ambulances we are already providing.

“Yesterday I heard and witnessed first-hand how all parts of the NHS are coming together to make sure it is resilient to winter pressures for years to come.”

The urgent and emergency care recovery plan, announced earlier this year, was backed by £1 billion to boost capacity in the health system by providing 5,000 additional beds, 800 new ambulances, and 10,000 virtual wards. That comes on top of the primary care recovery plan, which is freeing up 15 million GP appointments to help end ‘the 8am rush’.

Alongside this, £40 million is being invested to improve social care capacity, strengthen admissions avoidance servicesservices, and boost discharge rates, targeting the areas with the greatest urgent and emergency care challenges.

The funding forms part of the £600 million social care winter workforce package, with local authorities in the most challenged integrated care systems now invited to submit proposals.

Local authorities can bid for the £40 million to help boost adult social care provision over the winter months. They will be able to use the funding to buy more services aimed at keeping people out of hospital, as well as more packages of home care which allow people to leave hospital more quickly and build back their independence, such as enabling a carer to come to their home a couple of times a day and helping them with tasks including getting dressed.

The funding could also be used to increase the amount of specialist dementia support available in community services which also help to keep people out of hospital.

Earlier this month, the UK Government allocated £50 million to local authorities to help older people and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes.

A report published by the TEC Action Alliance found that only a handful of councils, housing and care organisations are delivering digital care in people’s homes at scale despite evidence that using technology in social care keeps people safe, healthy and happy at home.

