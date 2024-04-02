Adriana Aleksandrova, Content Writer and Consultant for Hear4U, delves into a significant study published earlier this year that sheds light on the potential of hearing aids to reduce mortality rates among individuals with hearing loss.

A recent study has illuminated an unexpected benefit of hearing aids: they may significantly lower the risk of premature death for those with hearing loss. This January, researchers unveiled findings suggesting that these devices are more than just auditory aids – they could be crucial in extending lifespans.

In the UK, where hearing health often takes a backseat, such revelations are particularly striking. With a significant portion of the population neglecting hearing tests and treatment, the implications of this study are both urgent and hopeful.

Groundbreaking study insights

A study from Keck Medicine of USC, recently published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, explored the potential life-extending benefits of hearing aids, offering compelling insights into their impact on mortality. The research method involved approximately 10,000 adults with hearing loss who were observed over the span of several years.

Between 1999 and 2012, these participants underwent hearing evaluations and reported on their hearing aid usage via questionnaires, as a component of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study then linked the collected data to mortality rates up to the end of 2019. This allowed researchers to track the long-term health outcomes of the participants. The key finding was striking: individuals with hearing loss who regularly used hearing aids had a 24 percent lower risk of mortality than those who did not. This statistic remained significant even after adjusting for a range of factors including demographics and medica history.

This reduced risk of mortality is a profound testament to the potential impact of hearing aids. It suggests that the benefits of these devices may extend far beyond the auditory improvements they are designed to provide. The study does not delve into the casual mechanisms behind this correlation, but its findings are a call for further investigation into how enhancing auditory capabilities might influence longevity.

Beyond hearing: The multifaceted benefits of hearing aids

Hearing aids, celebrated for improving auditory perception, offer benefits extending far beyond this primary function. According to Janet Choi, MD, MPH, an otolaryngologist at Keck Medicine and the study’s lead researcher, these devices significantly impact overall health.

She highlights that while the study does not directly investigate the reasons behind the longevity benefit, other research provides valuable clues. There is emerging evidence of hearing aids reducing depression and dementia cases among individuals with hearing loss, suggesting that the mental health and cognitive gains from improved hearing contribute to overall health enhancement. This improvement in quality of life, Janet speculates, is a key factor in the extended lifespan observed among hearing aid users.

Moreover, Janet hopes this ground-breaking research will motivate more individuals to adopt hearing aids, despite the recognised barriers such as cost, stigma, and the challenge of finding well-fitting and functional devices. Addressing these issues is crucial for increasing accessibility and encouraging widespread use of hearing aids.

Overcoming barriers to hearing aid use

Recognising the significant health benefits that hearing aids can offer, it becomes imperative to address the barriers that prevent their adoption. Cost remains a significant obstacle for many, underscoring the need for a wider range of options obtainable under the NHS. Additionally, the stigma associated with hearing aid use can deter individuals from seeking the help they need, pointing to the importance of societal attitude shifts towards hearing loss and its treatment.

As more people overcome these hurdles, the potential for hearing aids to enhance life quality and longevity becomes increasingly accessible to a broader population. This potential makes it all the more critical to tackle the challenges that stand in the way of their use, opening new possibilities for individuals with hearing loss.

The UK hearing health report card

The state of hearing health in the UK presents a concerning picture, highlighting a significant area of neglect in overall public health priorities. A deep dive into the statistic reveals a stark contrast between the attention given to hearing health and other forms of health assessments.

Alarmingly, nearly half of the UK population has never undergone a hearing test, with an estimated 47 percent of individuals living in oblivion regarding their auditory health. This neglect is even more pronounced considering that only six percent of UK individuals participated in a hearing test in the 2021/22 period.

This reluctance to seek hearing assessments stands in sharp contrast to more commonly accepted health checks. For instance, dental check-ups see a participation rate of 53 percent, eye tests at 46 percent, and blood pressure screenings at 44 percent. This discrepancy is surprising, given the unanimous agreement on the importance of hearing, with 98 percent of individuals acknowledging its significance to their quality of life.

Furthermore, the average time individuals in the UK wait before seeking treatment for hearing loss is about 10 years. This delay can exacerbate the condition, leading to more severe consequences and reducing the effectiveness of treatment options like hearing aids. Additionally, when individuals finally seek help, between 30-45 percent of those with hearing concerns are not referred by general practitioners to NHS services, indicating a gap in the healthcare pathway for hearing loss management.

The reluctance to engage in hearing health assessments is not without consequence. More than 34 percent of people without a diagnosed hearing loss admit to struggling in social situations, such as pretending to follow conversations or finding it difficult to engage in environments with background noise. These challenges highlight the social and communication barriers faced by those with untreated hearing loss, further emphasising the need for a more proactive approach to hearing health.

Amplifying awareness

The underestimation of hearing health in the UK underscores an urgent need for heightened awareness and more frequent hearing assessments. Beyond initiating discussions, this calls for a unified approach across society to elevate the significance of hearing health.

The conversation around hearing health is not solely about preventing or treating hearing loss; it’s fundamentally linked to enhancing and potentially extending lives. By placing greater emphasis on this aspect within healthcare priorities and everyday discourse, we can initiate a shift towards a more inclusive understanding of wellbeing.

Healthcare professionals and individuals alike have crucial roles to play. Regular hearing assessments and a proactive stance on hearing health can lead to early detection and effective treatment, significantly impacting one’s quality of life and longevity. Acknowledging the connection between auditory health and overall life expectancy emphasises the necessity of making hearing health a priority.

Creating a society that supports the importance of hearing health is an investment in our collective future. It’s about fostering an environment where early detection, effective treatment, and the normalisation of hearing aid usage are standard. This not only aids in managing hearing loss but also contributes to a fuller, longer life for those affected. As we amplify awareness and encourage action, we’re not just addressing hearing loss; we’re embracing a holistic approach to health that has the power to extend lives.

