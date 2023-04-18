An accessibility service that hires mobility vehicles in Portsmouth is set to help more people, as the service will soon operate from two new locations.

Shopmobility hires scooters, powerchairs, wheelchairs, and small portable scooters to people with limited mobility. This allows them to visit shops, leisure facilities, social events, or to enjoy special times with friends and family.

The service is provided by Portsmouth City Council. A £13,000 investment in 12 new mobility scooters means its services will soon be available from Central Library and Southsea Library.

The new locations will additionally have the existing ‘meet and greet’ service on offer, where vehicles are delivered to a location of the user’s choice.

Cllr Chris Attwell, the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: “Shopmobility plays a really important role in supporting people’s independence and provides a good option for people who might not be able to buy a scooter or wheelchair, or perhaps only need to use one occasionally.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to invest in these new scooters, and that they will be helping make it easier for even more people to get around Portsmouth.”

To join the scheme, service users will need to pay £10 for an annual membership. This also allows access to other Shopmobility schemes under the Wessex group within Hampshire. The cost of one day’s hire is £5.

Shopmobility also provides vehicles for long-term hire. The cost is either £32.50 per week for a powered vehicle or £22.50 for a wheelchair. A refundable deposit of £50 is required for the vehicle for the period of the hire.

Portsmouth Shopmobility service users will notice it is business as usual, with changes to publicity material and signage. The existing fleet is being reviewed, refurbished, and in some cases renewed. Ensuring that we continue to provide a first-class service giving our users the freedom to get around independently.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...