Designer and manufacturer of bespoke equipment for children and young adults with additional needs, Smirthwaite presents the opportunity for professionals to enhance their skills around postural support and symmetry, and optimise client care, through its on-demand webinar for free.

The ‘How to improve postural support and symmetry in children and young adults with the Asiento’ webinar is accessible on the Smirthwaite website.

Designed specifically for children, teenagers and young adults with moderate to complex needs, Smirthwaite says the Asiento chair range improves postural support and symmetry.

It delivers many benefits to the user and those around them, including enhanced eye contact and communication, improved interaction, breathing and eating, and greater participation in play and activities, according to Smirthwaite.

During this engaging session, Smirthwaite’s Commercial Manager guides the viewer through a concise introduction about the Asiento Postural Support Chair and its features, along with the chair’s specifications.

The specialist then provides demonstrations covering a range of essential techniques, covering fitting of accessories to the Asiento.

