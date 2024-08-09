Mtech Access has announced that early bird tickets are now available for its event called ‘Transforming healthcare symposium 2024: Unlocking the future of NHS–industry collaboration’.

The UK Market Access Strategy team at Mtech Access invites those leading market access, launch, or commercialisation initiatives for medicines and healthcare technologies to join them at the Voco Hotel in Manchester on 5 November 2024 for its annual symposium.

Attendees will have the chance to gain insights into government healthcare policies and explore how to drive change in the NHS, transform pathways, and engage decision-makers.

Sessions will be led by guest speakers who have all held senior and executive-level positions at local, regional, and national levels in the NHS. The speakers bring a wealth of experience and actionable insights to enable change at all levels of the health and social care system.

Guest speakers include Dr Raj Patel MBE, Former Senior Medical Director in NHS England, NHS Transformation Consultant; Professor Hilary Garratt CBE, ICB NHS Non-Executive Director, Accredited Senior Executive Coach and Mentor; Patrick McGinley, Head of Costing and Service Line Reporting, NHS Trust; and Gail Fortes Mayer, Associate Director of Strategic Commissioning (ICB).

The symposium offers market access leaders the opportunity to explore themes such as implementing change, which will help attendees to understand how to design and execute successful change programmes within the NHS that align with products or services value proposition.

Overcoming barriers will enable people to identify common barriers to project implementation in the NHS and explore strategies to overcome them efficiently, and aligning value propositions will teach the attendees how to align offerings with NHS priorities to resonate with key stakeholders and drive mutually beneficial outcomes

The ‘Government impact’ theme will provide insights into how Labour government policies will affect the NHS and what strategic adjustments may be necessary in the immediate and long term. ‘Influencing stakeholders’ aims to enhance guests’ ability to access and influence key national, regional, and local decision-makers.

Additionally, updates will explain the latest specialised commissioning developments and implications for products and services.

Jennie Smith, Director – NHS Insight & Interaction at Mtech Access, commented: “The healthcare landscape is continuously evolving, and the need for effective collaboration between the NHS and industry partners has never been more critical.

“This year, our symposium is designed to address the common challenges faced in these partnerships and provide practical guidance for achieving successful outcomes.”

The full agenda and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

