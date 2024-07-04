New research has revealed that apps including dating apps, health, fitness, travel, and navigation are falling short compared to categories like social networking and shopping, when it comes to accessibility features.

The research, by brand communications agency Warbox, has looked in detail at the accessibility features of the top apps across popular categories in the UK, ranking them for their inclusivity. To get an average score for each category, the research looked at the apps individually, rating them based on whether they had accessibility features such as text size adjustment, high contrast mode, screen reader compatibility, alt text, subtitles and keyboard navigation.

See the results in the table below.

With an average score of just 3.1, the dating app category came out as the least accessible out of all analysed.

The research shows that many of the most popular dating platforms lack basic adjustments like text resizing and voice control, which could present challenges for users with visual, hearing, and motor impairments. This disparity highlights the urgent need for developers to prioritise accessibility, ensuring a more inclusive digital environment for all users, Warbox underlines.

Coming out on top with an average accessibility score of 6.8 was the social networking category, closely followed by shopping apps with an average score of 6.5.

Mark Fensom, Director at Warbox, commented: “It’s crucial for brands to ensure that their apps are accessible for everyone and the first step is truly understanding the broad scope of accessibility needs; whether it’s visual, auditory, motor or cognitive, and how designs can be adapted to meet the needs of these users.

“It’s important to strike a balance between getting the right look and feel for your app, that truly conveys your brand and purpose, without overlooking accessibility requirements. To cater to those with accessibility needs effectively, developers should integrate accessible design principles from the get-go, ensuring that it is not merely an afterthought but a core component of the app’s design and functionality.”

Recent research from Applause revealed that companies are prioritising digital accessibility and inclusive design more than ever.

