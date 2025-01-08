Assistive technology specialist BES Healthcare has unveiled its “groundbreaking” new product, the EPiC Seating system, a postural management system that adapts to the way people naturally move, promoting comfort, independence, and functionality throughout the day.

BES Healthcare says the EPiC Seating redefines seating with unparalleled adaptability and ease for users seeking independence and carers needing simplicity, says BES Healthcare. With an innovative pivot point based on the pelvis and tool-free adjustments, it reduces shear, simplifies repositioning, and supports essential activities like pressure relief, digestion, and peer interaction.

The EPiC Seating system empowers users to embrace natural movements, such as pressure off-loading, fatigue management, digestion, respiration, and social interaction improving comfort and function.

Key innovations in the EPiC Seating System include an anatomical pivot point. This pivot point originates from the client’s pelvis rather than the frame. This approach minimises shear, enhances comfort, and eliminates the need for frequent repositioning.

Tool-free adjustments are also included so carers can quickly and easily adapt the back angle and range of movement to meet their client’s changing needs without requiring tools, ensuring seamless adjustments throughout the day.

Additionally, an ‘Active’ setting for independence is included. With the innovative ‘Active’ mode, users gain the freedom to move independently through a range of angles to find their optimal postural position. The system effortlessly returns to neutral when needed, requiring no caregiver intervention.

The EPiC system features an adjustable stationary pelvic support and a moveable thoracic back support, incorporating a dynamic anatomical pivot point that supports movement without disrupting postural supports.

Last year, BES Healthcare partnered with NUA Medical to introduce the novel NEST cushion and mattress as part of an environmentally friendly pressure area care solution.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...