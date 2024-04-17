BES Healthcare, a provider of assistive technology and decontamination solutions to the NHS, has partnered with NUA Medical to introduce the novel NEST cushion and mattress as part of a “groundbreaking” environmentally friendly pressure area care solution.

The holistic solution includes the integration of the MDR-compliant Kluge & Fielitz washer-disinfectors, which aims to transform the management of medical equipment within community equipment services.

At the heart of this solution is the fully washable and recyclable NEST technology, which strives to revolutionise pressure area care. This offers both clinical effectiveness and environmental advantages, according to BES Healthcare.

Utilising the NEST technology in tandem with the Kluge & Fielitz washer-disinfector provides an economic and sustainable alternative process to landfill or incineration practices.

“NEST technology represents a paradigm shift in pressure care, combining clinical efficacy with environmental responsibility,” said Diane Hargrove, Sales Director at BES Healthcare. “Its innovative design and sustainable properties not only benefit patients and healthcare staff but also recognises the importance of ecological stewardship in healthcare.”

In addition to its environmental benefits, the NEST solution offers “significant” long-term cost savings, the partnership underlines. By utilising recyclable and washable materials, community equipment stores and hospitals can reduce recurring expenses associated with purchasing foam mattresses and cushions, leading to enhanced financial efficiency and sustainability in healthcare operations.

Michael Sullivan, Founder and CEO of NUA Medical, added: “This is a very exciting development for us, and this partnership with BES Healthcare will allow us to bring the new NEST technology to the UK mainland market.

“This collaboration promises to bring about significant advancements in the healthcare industry, benefiting both our companies and, most importantly, our customers. The Nest range of products brings innovative technology to the medical mattress and cushion market, delivering improved patient outcomes at lower cost through a sustainable solution replacing foam mattresses.”

BES Healthcare is actively seeking net zero-conscious equipment store managers and sustainability leads to join it as partners with this project. Contact BES Healthcare at info@beshealthcare.net for more information.

Dr Barend ter Haar from BES Healthcare has published the ‘Let’s get it clear’ series of articles on AT Today, which explores the aspects in the world of posture and mobility where there are common misconceptions and myths to be addressed to help promote better practice. Read the articles here.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...