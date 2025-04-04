The Scottish Government has announced £10 million funding over the next two years to create around 150 Changing Places toilets for disabled people across Scotland.

According to the government, there are currently around 270 Changing Places facilities in Scotland. This is an increase of 30 percent since 2019 when new legislation required these spaces to be included in large new buildings with public access.

Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Minister Maree Todd said: “Access to toilet facilities is a fundamental human right. This £10 million investment in Changing Places Toilets will make a huge difference to thousands of disabled people and their families and carers as it will enable them to participate fully in society and access community resources – things which most of us take for granted.

“The Fund will be open to all communities in Scotland and will prioritise areas which do not currently have adequate provision.

“Support from local bodies has been, and will continue to be, central to driving this work forward, and we look forward to receiving applications from all over Scotland when the Fund opens in the summer.

Changing Places toilets are vital for disabled people and their families and carers whose needs cannot be met through standard accessible toilet provision. This includes people with profound or multiple disabilities, people with muscular dystrophy, older people, veterans, people who require the use of a larger wheelchair, and people who require a calm and quiet environment.

These accessible toilets are larger than standard toilets to accommodate wheelchair users and their carers to give them ample space to turn and move. They also include assistive technologies, such as ceiling hoists, grab rails, and an adjustable adult-sized changing bench.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...