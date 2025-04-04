Accessible toilet installer Closomat will host an online webinar with experts from The OT Service for occupational therapists (OTs) and other professionals to focus on how to better support people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) through Housing Design.

Presented by Adam Ferry from The OT Service, the webinar will take place on 16 September at 2pm, 18 September at 11am, and 29 September at 2pm. Interested attendees can register here.

Learning objectives include developing a greater understanding of MS and its impact on occupational performance and considering the impact of an inaccessible environment and adaptations to enable.

Attendees will discuss how to implement and communicate the evidence and reflect on clinical outcomes through case studies in the session.

Adam has developed a national reputation for delivering high-quality CPD and training, in areas such as falls, accessible design, moving and handling, and many others, all underpinned with a reflection on occupational therapy and the value of occupation.

Adam uses CPD sessions as a forum to reflect on and challenge practice with the aim of maximising the impact of the profession on the community.

Closomat recently hosted a webinar in March aimed at OTs and other professionals, with a CPD accredited event on arthritis.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...