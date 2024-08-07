Tendring District Council (TDC) is set to go out to consultation on the future of its assistive monitoring and care service.

TDC’s Careline service was launched to support people in their own home through assistive technology, including fall bracelets, watches and pendants. It also provides a 24/7 service to its paying customers, as well as some additional offers, such as a lifting service. Careline also supports TDC’s out-of-hours capabilities and CCTV control centre.

Following a year-long ‘deep dive’ review, the council’s cabinet approved plans to hold a consultation over the future of the service on 26 July.

Councillor Gina Placey, TDC Portfolio Holder for Partnerships, said: “Careline has been a real success story for this council, but since it was launched almost 40 years ago the telecare landscape has changed significantly. There are now a number of alternative providers in what is a competitive market – one that the council is not necessarily best placed to be in.

“Again, I would like to stress that a final decision on ceasing any services will not be made until later this year, following the public consultation.

“And if we do go down this route, we will do our best to ensure no customers are left behind – a sum of £300,000 would be set aside to assist customers to transfer to whichever alternative provider of their choice – and they will be supported throughout.

“This decision is not just about finances, but about what is best for customers – there are many other providers out there, including some lower cost options.”

The cabinet report confirms that TDC is committed to taking every action to prevent compulsory redundancies, which would only be a last resort.

If councillors decide to withdraw the provision of the Careline service, it is anticipated that services would end by 31 March 2025.

