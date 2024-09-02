Residents and visitors to Brean Leisure and Brean beach now have access to a Changing Place toilet, thanks to Somerset Council.

The council has worked with strategic partners Brean Leisure and charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, using grant funds from the former Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

Changing Places facilities are designed to meet the needs of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as other disabilities and impairments. Changing Places facilities are larger than standard accessible toilets and are equipped with a range of specialist equipment to support users.

Changing Places registered 460 new Changing Places toilets last year, a 50 percent increase on the previous year, 2022.

The facility at Brean beach has now been registered and tourists, and visitors can locate the Changing Place on the Changing Places Toilets website.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...