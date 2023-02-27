Train operator Northern has gained a prestigious national award for its unique and innovative approach to improving accessibility on trains and at stations, including its accessible travel simulation and mobility scooter permit scheme.

The Accessible Travel Simulation “Serious Game” by Northern won the Customer Service Excellence category at the Rail Business Awards last week and has been developed to support people who are anxious or need Passenger Assistance, including disabled customers and those with hidden conditions, to build confidence to travel by train.

In their 25th year, the awards celebrate achievements in every aspect of the industry, from daily operations, safety, and customer service to technical innovation and major projects. They recognise operators, suppliers, and infrastructure providers from across the country in 16 categories.

Users can now choose a character and scenario that represents their needs and experience trains, stations, and interact with staff in a realistic simulated environment on their own phones, tablets, PCs, or in virtual reality (VR) headsets for a fully immersive experience.

This “first-of-a-kind” digital solution was developed with lead partner Chrome Angel Solutions and digital technology experts Totem Learning, working closely with industry partners Angel Trains and Community Rail Lancashire.

The team won funding from the Department for Transport’s Accessibility Transport Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG: Accessibility) programme delivered by Connected Places Catapult to develop and test a proof-of-concept demonstrator.

Maxine Myers, Accessibility Improvement manager at Northern, said: “This amazing new app will give confidence to some of our customers, and even prospective rail travellers to enable them to take independent journeys. We want to support our customers whenever they need it.”

The train operator recognised that more needed to be done to reduce travel anxiety and make journeys easier to plan and make.

The team is continuing to develop the simulation from the user testing and is now rapidly expanding pilot testing as well as demonstrating to passenger and disability groups across the network.

Angel Trains and Northern have recently jointly funded VR headsets for Community Rail Lancashire to take the game into classrooms as part of their educational programme that supports thousands of children each year.

Northern is working hard to make rail travel more accessible for everyone with projects such as its mobility scooter permit scheme, where it recently partnered with mobility scooter provider TGA.

More mobility scooters than ever can now travel to and from more stations than ever before across the network bringing the total to more than 160 stations across 28 routes.

For the safety of all passengers, anyone travelling on a mobility scooter must first obtain a permit from Northern to ensure the model they use meets certain size and manoeuvrability specifications.

The scheme is free and registered passengers are given an easily identifiable personalised sticker to be placed on the pre-assessed vehicle. This will be accompanied by a card that can be carried by customers if they use scooters that don’t have a suitable place to display the sticker.

