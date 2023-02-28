Mobility equipment manufacturer Reyhee has recently launched two “life-changing” solutions that are designed to support those with reduced mobility.

Its new mobility scooter, the Cruiser, and foldable powerchair, the Roamer, promise to be safe and reliable for older people, individuals recovering from injury, and those with disabilities.

Reyhee Cruiser is a mobility scooter powered by a removable lead-acid battery pack for easy offboard charging. It offers a lightweight and long-lasting mobility solution for enhanced user experience, including a height-adjustable seat, easy-to-use swivel lever, and angle-adjustable tiller. Key features include electro-mechanical brakes, anti-tip wheels, and flip-back armrests.

Reyhee Roamer is a foldable powerchair designed with an aluminium alloy frame and powered by a removable lithium-ion battery box for easy offboard charging. The Roamer’s foldable footplate, lightweight frame, and lock-enabled flip-back armrests allow the device to be safely and easily transported, with no disassembly required, while maintaining mobility support.

“We are here to remind anyone with limited abilities that they can enjoy a level of independence and be more present in their daily lives,” said Thuan Tran, Vice President of Reyhee. “Our adaptive mobility solutions are made with thoughtful design and features that consumers can trust. As a company, we seek to make the lives of seniors, those recovering from injuries, and/or those who simply need a little extra help getting around that much easier.”

Interestingly, the Cruiser and Roamer will be available to purchase directly on Amazon next week.

Discussing the decision to sell its devices on Amazon, Reyhee told AT Today: “Reyhee’s mission is to promote accessibility to medical-grade and high-quality mobility products to as many people as possible.

“Although products will be made available on Amazon soon, Reyhee understands the value of experiencing mobility devices in person and has partnered with hundreds of brick-and-mortar sellers in different states throughout the USA.”

Although Reyhee is a US-based manufacturer, it has confirmed to AT Today that its new devices will be available in the UK with a distribution plan to follow in the coming weeks.

