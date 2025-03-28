The Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation which represents the voices of wheelchair users, is urging the UK Government to act now on an update to current guidance that would require disabled children to have driving licences and insurance for their powered wheelchairs.

The government’s ‘Using mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs’ rules also use outdated, offensive language, referring to wheelchairs as “invalid carriages”, the Wheelchair Alliance emphasises.

Published quietly in spring 2024, the updates to this government guidance were only brought to the attention of the Wheelchair Alliance towards the end of last year.

The alliance’s User Engagement Group was very vocal on the impact this would have, highlighting that the updated guidelines state that powered wheelchairs over the 150kg weight limit, or 200kg if there are medical add-ons, will be changing its classification to ‘not in a class‘.

Such a change in classification would mean that powered wheelchairs in this category can only be used on the road; cannot be used on pavements, pedestrian areas, cycle tracks, or cycle lanes; wheelchair users of all ages must be registered with the DVLA and have vehicle insurance; and users must hold a valid driving licence.

The alliance reacted quickly, writing to the then Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh. The organisation also contacted other charities working with wheelchair users and their carers to see if they were aware of these changes. A subsequent roundtable meeting was held in October with a wide-ranging group from the sector, representing charities, the NHS, and wheelchair manufacturers.

Following the meeting, with funding from Motability Foundation, the Wheelchair Alliance coordinated a survey that saw more than 400 responses from powered wheelchair users and their carers. The results of this survey are published in a report from The Wheelchair Alliance.

In the report, the Wheelchair Alliance is calling on the government to allow powered wheelchair users to access the pavement, as using these on the road places the occupant at risk of injury.

The alliance also suggests that the government removes the requirement for a driving licence; simplifies the classification system by bringing weight limits and speed restrictions in line with other EU countries; reviews and updates the language used in the guidance in line with modern legislation, social values; and attitudes; and be clearer on how the use of powered wheelchairs relates to other legislation such as VAT, import classifications, and insurance requirements.

Finally, the Wheelchair Alliance asks the government to work collaboratively with the alliance, wheelchair users and carers, and other individuals and organisations to deliver positive change.

Karen Pearce, Director at Wheelchair Alliance, worked extensively on pulling the report together.

She said: “This ridiculous change in guidance was poorly communicated, and once awareness was raised, it also highlighted the challenges that outdated legislation presents for disabled people – not to mention the fact that many powered wheelchair users could unwittingly be breaking the law.

“Currently, the government is at risk of being considered discriminatory against disabled people, breaching their human rights, and has not addressed the long-standing confusion that exists with regard to legislation and the guidance supporting it. This report shows clearly what the challenges are and provides solutions for consideration.

“Ultimately, we want the government to listen. We are keen to meet with the key ministers and work collaboratively to deliver positive change enabling disabled people to live independent lives and be active members of society.”

Last year, the Wheelchair Alliance launched its manifesto, which called on the new government to deliver lasting change for the better regarding wheelchair provision.

