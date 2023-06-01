Uccello Designs has launched a new daily living aid, the Liquid Level Indicator, that provides an audible cue when the user is pouring a drink, so that the cup does not overfill.

It is designed to help those with limited visibility, elderly people, and wheelchair users to pour any liquid into their cup/glass without overfilling, scalding, or spilling. In particular, the indicator is meant to make people’s lives easier and facilitate safe hot water handling.

Users simply place the small device on the lip of the cup, glass, or jug they wish to fill. The Liquid Level Indicator is equipped with a two-stage alarm which beeps and vibrates as the glass fills. When the liquid reaches the lowest prongs, the device will beep and vibrate, telling the user that their cup is nearly full. Once the liquid reaches the highest prong, both the sound and the vibrations intensify signalling to stop pouring.

The device is splash-proof and easily cleaned with adjustable prongs to fit any vessel. It is also magnetised, so it can be stored conveniently on a fridge or microwave.

See the Liquid Level Indicator in action in the short video below:

Uccello Designs strives to provide a complete solution to handling hot water safely, with other products in its range including the tilt-to-pour Uccello Kettle, Grip Mat, and Muggi Cup Holder.

The Uccello Kettle gained popularity on social media platform TikTok a couple of years ago, after a user posted a nine-second video praising how useful it was. Find out more about the popular TikTok clip and modern-looking daily living aid here.

